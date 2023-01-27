Home

Republic Day 2023: Students of Aditya Birla World Academy Honour Army Soldiers With Handmade Cards

Mumbai: Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), a leading international school in Mumbai, celebrated the 74th Republic Day in a unique way by thanking the Indian Armed Forces for their service to the country. A delegation from the ABWA met some of the country’s brave soldiers and presented them with cards designed by the students and filled with heartfelt messages, to express their gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices made by the jawans in their service to the nation.

The students from grade HKG to grade 11 participated in this initiative and the delegation was led by Shalini John, IB – Head of Aditya Birla World Academy

To recognise their selfless service, loyalty and dedication to the nation, the students of Aditya Birla World Academy developed the initiative to make and present handmade and heartfelt cards to the soldiers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET), said, “At ABWA, we strive to instill in our students the values of gratitude, pride, and responsibility as citizens of India. Our celebration of Republic Day is an extension of these efforts, as we seek to inspire our students to not only become strong and responsible citizens but also do their part in nation-building. The Indian Armed Forces are a shining example of these values, braving tough terrains, extreme weather conditions, and myriad other hardships with smiles on their faces. We are eternally thankful for their tireless service to our country and the sacrifices they make every day. These handmade cards are a small token of our immense gratitude and appreciation for these deserving members of our nation. Jai Hind!”

Speaking during the event, Radhika Sinha, Principal, Aditya Birla World Academy, stated, “It was a true honour for the students to meet these superheroes, and express our gratitude for their loyal and remarkable service. Both students and teachers were filled with pride, love, and respect for their country after having the opportunity to personally meet the pillars of our nation – our armed forces.”

“It was a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience for the students, who feel a renewed sense of national pride and confidence, knowing that their lives are being protected by such dedicated and admirable people,” she added.