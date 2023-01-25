Home

News

India

Republic Day 2023: Check City-wise Traffic Restrictions Across India, List of Alternate Routes

Republic Day 2023: Check City-wise Traffic Restrictions Across India, List of Alternate Routes

Republic Day 2023 Traffic Advisory: The major cities that have imposed traffic restrictions include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida and Gurugram.

Republic Day 2023: Traffic advisories have been issued to ensure the smooth functioning of the parades.

Republic Day 2023 Traffic Advisory: With just one day left for the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, several cities across the country have issued traffic advisories and imposed restrictions to ensure smooth functioning of the parades. The major cities that have imposed traffic restrictions include Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida and Gurugram.

As per the schedule, the Republic Day Parade in Delhi will begin at 10.30 AM from Vijay Chowk and move to Red Fort, with restrictions and arrangements put in place for smooth conduct.

In the meantime, check the traffic restrictions and diversions in your city:

New Delhi

For the Republic Day celebrations, traffic movement will not be allowed on Kartvyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 PM on Wednesday till the parade is over, Delhi Traffic police said in the advisory.

“C”-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Thursday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10.30 am on Thursday, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will not be allowed in both directions,” the traffic advisory stated.

Alternate Routes to Take in Delhi

To move to Mandir Marg, commuters can take the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun Vande Matram Marg, Shankar Road, the advisory said.

To go to New Delhi Railway station from south Delhi, commuters can go through Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place outer circle, Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

Mumbai

For the Republic Day celebrations, the roads around Shivaji Park in Dadar will be closed from 6:00 to 12:00 PM on Thursday, the Mumbai Traffic police said in the advisory.

As per the advisory, NC Kelkar Road and Keluskar Road from LJ Road Junction (Gadkari Junction) up to South and North junction shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

Alternate Routes to Take in Mumbai

Commuters from Siddhivinayak junction through Swatantraveer Savarkar road can take a left turn at Portuguese Church-Proceed through Gokhale Road- Gadkari Junction- LJ Road- Raja Bade Chowk towards west suburb, the traffic advisory said.

Noida, Greater Noida

Noida Police in the traffic advisory warned the commuters about route diversions that will be in place from 9 pm on January 25 till the end of the events on January 26.

As per the traffic advisory, the diversions will be placed at key entry points to Delhi from Noida – the Chilla border, the DND, and the Kalindi Kunj border in view of security reasons.

Alternate Routes to Take in Noida

Vehicles entering Delhi from the Chilla border, the DND border, or the Kalindi Kunj border, will be able to take a U-turn and go towards their destination via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and then by the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the traffic police said in the advisory.

Gurugram

Gurugram Police has also imposed traffic restrictions for Republic Day celebrations earlier this week. As per the advisory, the entry of heavy commercial vehicles was barred between 9:00 pm on Sunday and 1:30 pm on Monday and will be enforced again from 9.00 pm on Wednesday to 1:30 pm on Thursday.

Kolkata

In a similar manner, the Kolkata Traffic Police has also issued an advisory in view of the Republic Day Parade and said the Red Road will be closed for all vehicular movement from 10:00 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over on Thursday.

Guru Nanak Sarani (Mayo Road) will also be closed for all traffic except cars with stickers for the parade, from 5:30 am on Thursday until the parade is over and the movement of all goods vehicles will be restricted along AJC Bose Road towards south from 5:30 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday.