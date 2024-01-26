Home

Republic Day 2024: 58 Children Fall Sick After Eating Meal At School In Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa

Republic Day 2024: The incident happened after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the school, located at Peadri in the Sirmaur area.

58 Children Fall Sick After Eating Meal At School In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa | Photo: Representative Imave

Rewa: In a shocking development, as many as 58 children fell sick due to suspected food poisoning. The sad incident occurred after having a meal following the Republic Day function at a government school in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district. Notably, the condition of most of the children was stable, while one girl has been admitted to the nearest government hospital.

Children Served Poori-sabzi And Laddoos On Republic Day

After the flag-hoisting ceremony at the school, located at Peadri in the Sirmaur area, said district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr K L Namdeo. Many of them began to feel uneasy, with some complaining of vomiting and loose motions, he said.

The children were rushed to the local community health center. As the condition of one of the girls turned serious, she was taken to the Government Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, where she was undergoing treatment, Dr Namdeo said.

The condition of the remaining children was stable and a team of doctors from Kusha Bhau Thakre district hospital and Government Shyam Shah Medical College has been called up to provide better treatment, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

