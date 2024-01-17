Republic Day 2024: Airspace Restrictions Imposed In Delhi From Jan 19, Check Guidelines For Airlines

Republic Day 2024: According to the airspace guidelines, the landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 AM to 1.15 PM during January 19-25 period.

Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed to traffic.

Republic Day 2024: Taking security measures ahead of Republic Day 2024 celebrations, airspace restrictions were imposed in the national capital for 11 days. Authorities said the airspace curbs will be in place from January 19 to 25 as well as on January 26 and 29.

Trending Now

Airspace Restrictions: Check Guidelines For Airlines

As per the airspace guidelines, the landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 AM to 1.15 PM during January 19-25 period.

However, scheduled flights will not be impacted.

As per the notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), these restrictions will be in place from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29.

No flights will be allowed to take off or land from 6 AM to 9 PM on January 26.

Authorities said there will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations.

Security Beefed Up In Delhi

up in the national capital ahead of the Republic day. Delhi East District Police conducted a mock drill at Akshardham Temple, simulating a terrorist attack scenario earlier this month.

You may like to read

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

Emmanuel Macron to be Chief Guest

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest this year. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

In a first, the Border Security Force’s (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in this year’s Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers will lead a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path on January 26 when India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as the Chief Guest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.