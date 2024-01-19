Home

News

Republic Day 2024: Delhi Police Bans Flying of Drones, Paragliders And Hot Air Ballons Till This Date; Check Details

Republic Day 2024: Delhi Police Bans Flying of Drones, Paragliders And Hot Air Ballons Till This Date; Check Details

Delhi Police have banned the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms in order to ensure safety and security during Republic Day celebrations.

Delhi Police Bans Flying of Drones (Representative image)

New Delhi: Keeping in view of the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26th, Delhi Police have banned the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), paragliders, microlight aircraft, quadcopters and hot air balloons. The following update came when Delhi Police released the order on Friday, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Trending Now

Order To Remain Enforced Till January 18

The order came into effect on January 18 and will remain in force until February 15, it said. The order stated that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using these platforms.

You may like to read

Paragliders, Paramotors, Hang Gliders, And UAVs Restricted

Besides platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, and quadcopters, the order also mentioned para-jumping from aircraft.

“Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, stated.

MHA Directs States And UTs To Ensure Strict Compliance Of Flag Code Of India

Ahead of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a circular directing all states and Union territories to ensure that flags made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground during significant national, cultural, and sports events. The circular emphasized the importance of preserving the ‘dignity of paper flags’ used by the public during these occasions.

The MHA directive underlines that the Indian national flag symbolizes the hopes and aspirations of the nation’s people and deserves to be treated with the utmost respect.

“There is universal affection for, respect for, and loyalty to the national flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organizations and agencies of the government in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the national flag,” the MHA said in its circular on Thursday.

The circular addressed a noticeable lack of awareness among individuals and organizations regarding laws, practices, and conventions related to the display of the national flag. The circular emphasizes that these paper flags should not be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event. Instead, individuals are urged to dispose of them privately, ensuring the continued dignity of the flag.

“As per clause (x) of Paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, the national flag made of paper may be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sporting events,” it stated.

“You are requested to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags used by the public made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event. Such flags are to be disposed of in private, consistent with the dignity of the Hag,” it further stated.

The MHA has also requested that the states and Union territories of India conduct mass awareness programs to educate the people of India regarding the proper handling of the National Flag made of paper.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.