Republic Day 2024: French President Macron To Arrive In Jaipur Today, To Be Received by PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting India as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on the invitation of PM Modi.

Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day.

Republic Day 2024: The chief guest for this year’s Republic Day, French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Jaipur on Thursday. He will begin his visit by touring the Amber Fort. Later, he will be received by PM Modi, and the two leaders will tour the pink city together.

Trending Now

Tight Security in Jaipur

Macron’s visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership. Ahead of the French President’s visit, the pink city of Jaipur has been decked up with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron.

You may like to read

Macron is visiting India as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on the invitation of PM Modi.

French Armed Forces to Participate in Republic Day

On this occasion, a French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside India troops and aviators.

Macron will “tour Amber Fort and interact with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, as well as students. Thereafter, he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will visit a few landmarks of the Pink City together, including Jantar Mantar,” according to an official statement.

Macron, Modi to Hold Bilateral Talks

Following their tour, the two leaders will hold in-depth bilateral talks. Later on January 26, President Macron will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest.

“He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon’ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu,” the statement stated.

Notably, Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit.

Moreover, he has welcomed PM Modi to France on four occasions. During his visit, Macon will be accompanied, among others, by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (Culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Macron’s state visit marks France’s sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India’s Republic Day.

Furthermore, it comes months after PM Modi’s Paris trip on France’s Bastille Day on July 14, 2023. “This reciprocal invitation to national day celebrations is unprecedented and shows the deep mutual trust and unwavering friendship underpinning Indo-French ties,” the statement said.

President Macron’s visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on July 14 through the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap”.

Twenty-five years after the launch of their strategic partnership, France and India have embarked on new common goals for the next 25 years. Accordingly, President Macron’s talks with PM Modi will seek to advance our cooperation and finalise new initiatives under the three pillars of the roadmap.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.