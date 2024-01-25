Home

Republic Day 2024: 1,132 Police, Fire Service And Defence Service Personnel Among Others To Be Awarded Medals

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a statement informing that 1,132 personnel of police, fire service and defence services among others will be awarded the Gallantry and Service medals on Republic Day.

New Delhi: India is gearing up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day on January 26 and like each year, the grand celebrations will be marked by the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The Parade will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries; the Chief Guest of the parade this year, is the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. In the parade, apart from the tableaus, personnel of the police, fire service, defence service and other services are also awarded with the President’s Medals. This year, a total of 1,132 personnel will be awarded with the Gallantry and Service Medals and a list for the same has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

