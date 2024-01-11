Republic Day 2024: How To Watch Parade On Your Phone; Check Parade Date, Timings, Venue

Republic Day 2024: If you are not in Delhi or have not got a ticket to watch the parade on January 26, you can tune in to the Doordarshan TV channel for live coverage of the event.

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the dress rehearsals started at the Kartavya Path in the national capital on Thursday.

Republic Day 2024: India on January 26 this year will celebrate its 75th Republic Day, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. Prime Minister, President, Vice President, other dignitaries attend the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path every year on January 26.

Republic Day 2024: How To Watch Parade Online

In case you are not in Delhi or have not got a ticket to watch the parade on January 26, you can tune in to the Doordarshan TV channel for live coverage of the event. The live broadcast of the Republic Day parade will start at 9 AM on January 26. Moreover, you can also watch it live on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan and All India Radio on your phone or laptop.

Apart from this, live sign language interpretation of the Republic Day commentary will also be available for viewers with physical challenges. Those who don’t have a TV set, streaming the parade on mobile or laptop provides a convenient option.

Republic Day 2024: Parade Date, Venue, Time

Date Time Venue January 26, 2024 10 AM (Commencement time: 9:30 AM) Rajpath, Delhi

This year, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest on the occasion and it will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

All-Women Contingent To Take Part

In a first, the Border Security Force’s (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in this year’s Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers will lead a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path on January 26 when India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as the Chief Guest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier extended a formal invitation to French President Emmanuel Macron to be the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day function.

“My Dear Friend President Emmanuel Macron, we eagerly look forward to receiving you as the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day. We will also celebrate the India-France strategic partnership and shared belief in democratic values. Bientot!” PM Modi posted from his official X handle earlier. inviting the French President to the main event.

2,274 Cadets From 28 States To Participate

Meanwhile, a total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the month-long National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024.

With 907 girls, this year’s camp will see the largest participation of girl cadets.

Camp 2024 commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt, with the Sarva Dharma Puja on December 30, 2023.

This diverse participation includes 122 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, apart from 171 from the North-Eastern Region, effectively portraying a microcosm of ‘Mini India’.

