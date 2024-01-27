Republic Day 2024: Indian Navy Celebrates R-Day In Antarctica, Hoists Tricolour

Indian Navy personnel on Friday celebrated the 75th Republic Day at the Bharati Research Base in Antarctica and hoisted the national flag on the occasion.

Republic Day 2024: The Indian Navy celebrated the nation’s 75th Republic Day in Antarctica on Friday. Navy personnel, along with other members of an Indian Naval Hydrographic Department (INHD) team, celebrated the occasion at the Bharati Research Station.

They also hoisted national flag and the Navy insignia at the research station to mark the occasion.

“Celebrating Republic Day 2024 in Antarctica, showcasing operational prowess in distant waters,” the Indian Navy said in a post on its official X handle while also sharing pictures of expedition team celebrating the Republic Day.

Celebrating #RepublicDay2024 in Antarctica, showcasing operational prowess in distant waters#IndianNavy's Hydrographic survey team from the Indian Naval Hydrographic Department, comprising Lt Cdr Rishabh Rawat & Manjeet PO(HY) at Bharati Research Station hoisted the tricolor🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/qMopq8HN48 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 26, 2024

“Indian Navy’s Hydrographic survey team from the Indian Naval Hydrographic Department, comprising Lt Cdr Rishabh Rawat & Manjeet PO(HY) at Bharati Research Station hoisted the tricolor,” the Navy added.

An INHD hydrographic survey team arrived at the Bharati Research Station in Antarctica on January 17. The team is there to carry out a Hydrographic survey off Larsemann Hills as part of the 43 Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica (ISEA).

India Celebrates 75th Republic Day

India on Friday celebrated the nation’s 75th Republic Day as President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron arrived on Kartavya Path in a traditional horse-drawn presidential buggy, which made a comeback after 40 years.

Macron, who was chief guest at the grand Republic Day event in Delhi, witnessed the celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path in the national capital. The French President joined a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation’s biggest annual ceremonial event in the last seven decades.

Macron witnessed the grand military parade and the cultural performances along with President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, foreign diplomats and a host of other dignitaries.

It was the sixth time that a French leader was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

“A great honour for France. Thank you, India,” President Macron posted on ‘X’ in a caption to a video of the French band and the military contingents marching down in front of around 70,000 spectators.

Macron also greeted Prime Minister Modi and the people of India on the occasion of Republic Day.

“My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!,” he said.

In another post on ‘X’, Macron said it was both an honour and a mark of friendship to be invited to India on this occasion.

“I come to celebrate and consolidate our exceptional partnership. First step: bringing our youth together. We have so much to do together!,” he said in French.

On Thursday, Macron held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Modi in Jaipur.

A 95-member marching contingent and a 30-member band contingent from France also took part in the parade.

Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force will also feature in the celebrations.

Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations. Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi graced the occasion.

There was no Republic Day chief guest in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

