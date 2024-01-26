Republic Day 2024: India’s Military Might, Women Empowerment Dominate Parade at Kartavya Path | Roundup

Republic Day 2024: For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent took part in the country's biggest ceremonial event.

The all women contingent from Tri services was led by Captain Sandhya of Military Police. PHOTO: PTI

New Delhi: India on Friday celebrated its 75th Republic Day at the majestic Kartavya Path with the three wings of the armed forces showcasing the country’s rising military might and an impressive display of assets as their Republic Day tableaux complemented the over-arching theme of ‘Nari Shakti’ and ‘Atmanirbharta’.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Indian Navy At Republic Day Parade

At the parade, the Indian Navy tableau depicted the imposing indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and highly capable escort ships INS Delhi, INS Kolkata and INS Shivalik, the LCA, the ALH and the Kalvari-class submarine. The Navy tableau’s theme was ‘Nari Shakti’ and ‘Atmanirbharta’.

The naval band played ‘Hum Taiyyar Hain’, representing the force’s might and combat readiness, and to its tune, marched a naval contingent of 144 young sailors, both male and female Agniveers.

Air Force Contingent With 144 Airmen Led Parade

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent comprised 144 airmen and four officers and was led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur. Squadron leaders Sumita Yadav and Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil marched along as supernumerary officers behind the contingent commander.

The Air Force band, comprising three drum majors and 72 musicians, played ‘Sound Barrier Quick March’. The IAF tableau depicted its overall theme of ‘Bharatiya Vayu Dena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar’ or ‘Indian Air Force: Potent, Powerful and Self-reliant’.

Emmanuel Macron Chief Guest At Parade

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the grand celebrations, which has an overarching theme of projecting the nation’s women power and democratic values.

The armed forces displayed an array of home-grown weaponry and military equipment such as missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles at the parade.

Women’s Empowerment at Republic Day Parade

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent took part in the country’s biggest ceremonial event. In another historic first, Lieutenants Deepti Rana and Priyanka Sevda, who are among 10 women officers commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery for the first time last year, led the ‘Swathi’ weapon locating radar and Pinaka rocket system at the parade on Kartavya Path. This year, the 75th Republic day focus on the themes of ‘Nari Shakti’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The contingent comprises of women soldiers from the Corps of Military police of Army, Navy and Air Force. Women military police have been deployed in various units and establishments in Counter Insurgency Areas, Siachen glacier, High Altitude Ares as well as in the Desert terrain. They have performed exceptionally in various Joint Exercises and UN Mission.

The all-women contingent from Tri services was led by Captain Sandhya of Military Police with 3 supernumerary officers, Capt Shranya Rao, Sub Lt Anshu Yadav and Flt Lt Shrishti Rao.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day celebration were escorted by the President’s Bodyguard- ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.