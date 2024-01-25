Home

News

Republic Day 2024: PM Modi’s Full Schedule, Chief Guest, Parade Highlights, Timings And Route – FAQs Answered

Republic Day 2024: PM Modi’s Full Schedule, Chief Guest, Parade Highlights, Timings And Route – FAQs Answered

Ahead of the Republic Day 2024, take a look at the complete schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Guest, timings, routes and highlights of the Parade and other FAQs.

Republic Day Parade (Representative Photo)

New Delhi: India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024 and for this year’s grand Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the President of France, Emmanuel Marcron is the Chief Guest. The parade will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, the Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and the Heads of Defence Staff among other dignitaries. Ahead of the Republic Day 2024, take a look at the complete schedule of PM Modi and the Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron, Republic Day Parade timings, route and highlights and other frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the Republic Day…

Trending Now

Republic Day 2024: Full Schedule

As mentioned earlier, the Republic Day Parade 2024 in New Delhi will be attended by President Murmu, PM Modi and other important dignitaries of the country. Take a look at the complete schedule of the Republic Day..

You may like to read

7:30 AM is the Unveiling Of National Pride: The morning of Republic Day begins with the unfurling of the National Flag of India with the National Anthem; a moment that invokes the feeling of nationalism and pride for the country in each person.

9:30 AM – 10:00 AM is the Dignitary Arrival and their Grand Welcome: The Chief Guest of Republic Day 2024, President of France Emmanuel Macron will be given a grand ceremonial welcome; this moment will be a significant diplomatic moment for both India and France.

10:30 AM is the Commencement Of Parade: The much-awaited Republic Day Parade 2024 will begin at 10:30 AM, showcasing the principles of democracy, unity in diversity and cultural vibrance, that truly represent India.

Republic Day 2024: Theme

The themes for the Republic Day 2024 this year, are ‘Viksit Bharat’ ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’ (Developed India and India Mother of Democracy).

Republic Day 2024: Parade Timings, Venue, Route

The Republic Day Parade 2024 will take place at 10:30 AM at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The route for the parade goes from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path with vibrant tableaus representing each state.

Republic Day 2024: Metro Timings

The Delhi Metro is one of the most convenient modes of travel and for Republic Day 2024, the Delhi Metro Services will begin at 4:00 AM and will be available for the public.

Republic Day 2024: When And Where To Watch Parade

If you are planning to watch the parade live, you can purchase tickets both online and offline, however, the last date for purchasing the tickets is January 25, 2024. In case you do not wish to go to the venue and watch it live, you can live stream the parade on the YouTube channels of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.