Republic Day 2024: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Martyrs at National War Memorial | Watch Video

Son after paying tribute, PM Modi observed a two-minute silence in homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel in protecting the nation after which the buglers played 'Rouse' and the guards presented 'Salami Shastra' again.

Republic Day 2024 Latest Updates

New Delhi: The Republic Day 2024 celebrations started on Friday with PM Modi paying homage to the bravehearts at National War Memorial in the city. PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial. This year, the guards were commanded by an Indian Army Officer, Major Indrajeet Sachin from 6th Battalion of Sikh Regiment.

Trending Now

While the Prime Minister was laying the wreath, the Inter-Services Guards presented `Salami Shastra’ followed by ‘Shok Shastra’. Simultaneously, the buglers sounded the ‘Last Post’.

You may like to read

#WATCH | PM Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial, leads the nation in paying homage to the braveheart soldiers The Inter Services Guard presents 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra' This year the Inter Services Guard is commanded by an Indian Army Officer Major… pic.twitter.com/MUe4y0w8Rm — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Son after paying tribute, PM Modi observed a two-minute silence in homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel in protecting the nation after which the buglers played ‘Rouse’ and the guards presented ‘Salami Shastra’ again.

The Prime Minister then endorsed his remarks in the digital Visitor’s Book of the National War Memorial. PM Modi was joined by the three service chiefs as he paid his respects at the solemn function. He then proceeded to the Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag, to be followed by a rendition of the national anthem, and receive a 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Murmu taking the salute.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at the parade, which is set to showcase India’s rich cultural diversity, unity and progress; its military prowess on the back of increasing indigenous capabilities, and the growing Nari Shakti.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. “Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!” PM Modi posted on X.

A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.