Republic Day 2024: Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru: Check City-wise Advisory Here

Republic Day 2024: Massive traffic restrictions have been imposed in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Delhi along with other cities for commuters. Check city-wise traffic advisory here.

Noida Traffic Advisory

Republic Day 2024: For smooth vehicular movement on Republic Day, traffic restrictions have been imposed in various cities across the country. From Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Gurgaon, traffic advisories have also been issued for commuters. Check city-wise traffic advisory here.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has also issued a traffic advisory for Republic Day celebrations and said these restrictions will be in place till January 28. As per the advisory, the buses and goods vehicles from Subbaiah Circle will be diverted to Siddaiah Road at the Urvashi theatre junction. Moreover, the buses going from Dairy Circle towards Lalbagh will be diverted to the Wilson Garden Main Road and BTS Main Road.

Police said parking is prohibited on both sides of Dr Marigowda Road and KH Road until Shantinagar Junction, Lalbagh Road, Siddaiah Road, BTS Main Road, and T Mariyappa Road. However, parking will be allowed at the Al-Ameen College, Shantinagar TTMC, Hopcoms premises and JC Road corporation parking lot.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory

Mumbai Police issued traffic advisory for Republic Day 2024 and said all surrounding roadways will be closed to vehicular traffic on January 26 for Republic Day Parade at Shivaji Park Ground.

Mumbai police said the NC Kelkar Road and Keluskar Road from LJ Road Junction (Gadkari Junction) to the South and North Junctions will be closed to vehicular traffic. Apart from this, the Keluskar Road South shall be ONE-WAY for east-side vehicular traffic, which means that traffic from Swatantraveer Savarkar Road shall be permitted to pass through this route.

Mumbai police added that the SK Bole Road will be one-way from Siddhivinayak Junction to Portuguese Church Junction.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory

For the smooth conduct of Republic Day Parade, Hyderabad Traffic Police imposed traffic restrictions on various roads from 7 AM to 12 PM for Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens, Nampally, Hyderabad, on January 26.

As per the traffic advisory, the vehicles coming from MJ Market towards Mehdipatnam will be diverted at Taj Island towards Ek Minar, Bazarghat, Asifnagar, Red Gills, Ayodhya Hotel, and Lakdikapul.

Hyderabad Police said traffic from Nampally railway station towards Public Gardens will be diverted towards Gunfoundry, BJR Statue and Bhasheerbagh Flyover.

Gurgaon Traffic Advisory

Gurgaon Traffic Police has also issued an advisory and banned the entry of commercial vehicles, mainly trucks in the city in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

Police said medium and heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter the two cities between Thursday 5 PM to 1.30 PM on Friday. the traffic advisory was issued a day after a major jam on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway due to restriction on entry of trucks in Delhi as rehearsals were going on for the Republic Day parade.

Police said the heavy vehicles that are coming from the Jaipur side on NH-8 will be diverted at Pachgaon on KMP Expressway and those starting within the city will be diverted to alternative routes at various points from Kherki Daula toll plaza, Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.

Delhi Traffic Advisory

Delhi Police issued an advisory on traffic arrangements and restrictions put in place for the smooth conduct of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. As per the advisory, the Republic Day parade will start at 10.30 AM from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds. There will be a related function at the National War Memorial, India Gate, at 9.30 AM.

There will be extensive traffic arrangements and restrictions along the parade route. The parade will pass through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg and Red Fort, the advisory stated.

No traffic movement is being allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Wednesday. The restrictions will continue till the parade is over. No cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from 10 pm on Wednesday till the end of the parade, the advisory stated.

