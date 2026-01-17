Home

News

Republic day 2026: Big threat for India ahead of Republic day as Khalistani, Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi

Republic day 2026: Big threat for India ahead of Republic day as Khalistani, Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi

Republic day 2026: Big threat for India ahead of Republic day as Khalistani, Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi, as per a report by ANI news agency. "Ahead of January 26, i

Republic Day Parade Ticket

Republic day 2026: Big threat for India ahead of Republic day as Khalistani, Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi, as per a report by ANI news agency.

“Ahead of January 26, intelligence agencies have issued an alert warning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target New Delhi and several other cities across the country,” intelligence sources was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.