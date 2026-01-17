  • Home
  Republic day 2026: Big threat for India ahead of Republic day as Khalistani, Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi

Republic day 2026: Big threat for India ahead of Republic day as Khalistani, Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi

Republic day 2026: Big threat for India ahead of Republic day as Khalistani, Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi, as per a report by ANI news agency. "Ahead of January 26, i

Published date india.com Published: January 17, 2026 4:30 PM IST
By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen
Republic day 2026: Big threat for India ahead of Republic day as Khalistani, Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi, as per a report by ANI news agency.

“Ahead of January 26, intelligence agencies have issued an alert warning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target New Delhi and several other cities across the country,” intelligence sources was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

