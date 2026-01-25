Home

News

Republic Day 2026: CM Rekha Gupta unfurls national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium, remembers martyrs who prioritised the nation

Republic Day 2026: CM Rekha Gupta unfurls national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium, remembers ‘martyrs who prioritised the nation’

Republic Day 2026: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday attended Republic Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium and unfurled the national flag as part of the celebration. She also reviewed the

Republic Day 2026: CM Rekha Gupta unfurls national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium, remembers ‘martyrs who prioritised the nation’

Republic Day 2026: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday attended Republic Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium and unfurled the national flag as part of the celebration. She also reviewed the parade at the stadium and led her very first maiden R-Day salute during the celebration. The was Gupta’s first R-Day as the Chief Minister of the national capital.

While addressing the gathering, CM Gupta remembered those who laid their lives for the nation.

“I pay homage to those martyrs who prioritised the nation above even their own lives for the honour of the tricolour and bequeathed us this republic, self-respect, and freedom. The Constitution is the soul of India. Over the past 77 years, India’s Constitution has been guiding us as a beacon of light for justice, equality, and dignity… India remembers all the efforts, from the framing of the Constitution to nation-building…,” she said.

“Ayushman Bharat, the country’s and the world’s largest health scheme, was implemented in Delhi on the very first day of our government’s formation. Today, 6.5 lakh people have registered under this scheme, which provides life insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh to the beneficiaries…”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

On Saturday, the Delhi CM along with her Cabinet, Paralympians, top armed forces officers, Padma awardees and students attended the ‘At Home’ event at Lok Niwas as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The event was hosted by Delhi’s Lt Governor VK Saxena and his wife Sangita Saxena at the Lok Niwas. It was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, representatives of foreign missions, vice chancellors of universities, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, freedom fighters, students and specially abled persons

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.