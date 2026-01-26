Republic Day 2026 LIVE: India celebrates 77th R-Day as the nation salutes its freedom fighters and armed forces

  • Home
The Republic Day Parade will mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram and will feature a total of 30 tableaux, 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from Ministries, Departments and Services.

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day today. On Monday, the annual parade will be held at Kartavya Path, which will combine cultural pageantry with a display of military strength. As per the government officials, his year’s parade will feature 30 tableaux from states, Union Territory. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026.

The parade will showcase a phased battle array display by the Indian Army, mechanised columns, marching contingents, military bands and a Tri-services tableau titled ‘Operation Sindoor. The Republic Day Parade will mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram and will feature a total of 30 tableaux, 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from Ministries, Departments and Services.

ALSO READ: 10,000 cops, 3,000 CCTV cameras, AI glasses deployed in central Delhi for Republic Day security

Republic Day 2026 LIVE

Live Updates

  • Jan 26, 2026 7:15 AM IST

    The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026.

  • Jan 26, 2026 6:56 AM IST

    The parade will showcase a phased battle array display by the Indian Army, mechanised columns, marching contingents, military bands and a Tri-services tableau titled ‘Operation Sindoor’

  • Jan 26, 2026 6:52 AM IST

    The Republic Day Parade will mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram and will feature a total of 30 tableaux, 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from Ministries, Departments and Services.

  • Jan 26, 2026 6:51 AM IST

    The event will also see President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attending as chief guests.

  • Jan 26, 2026 6:51 AM IST

    This year’s parade will feature 30 tableaux from states, Union Territories and central ministries.

  • Jan 26, 2026 6:43 AM IST

    Republic Day celebrations will continue on January 26 with the annual parade at Kartavya Path

  • Jan 26, 2026 6:43 AM IST

    The customary address was broadcast via Akashvani and Doordarshan, first in Hindi, followed by English and regional-language versions to reach a wider audience.

  • Jan 26, 2026 6:42 AM IST

    The 77th Republic Day celebrations formally started on Saturday evening with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation.

