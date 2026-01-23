Republic Day 2026: Delhi Police releases detailed list of banned items for Kartavya Path parade visitors

Home

Delhi Police has issued a strict list of banned items for spectators attending the Republic Day 2026 parade at Kartavya Path to ensure safety and smooth celebrations.

New Delhi: Check Out Restriction on Items List which are not allowed to carry at Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.With just three days remaining for India’s magnificent Republic Day Parade 2026 on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26th, security agencies and Delhi Police today shared a few things not allowed inside the parade venue so that revelers can have a delightful time.

The Detailed List of Items Not Allowed at Republic Day Parade-

Sharp/Punctured Objects

Avoid carrying sharp objects like daggers, knives, scissors, blades, razors, etc.

Also not allowed are any type of matchboxes or lighters.

Such items will be seized at the entry-gates and those carrying them will not be allowed inside.

No Tobacco, Liquor, Foodstuff

Delhi Police has instructed its officers to ensure that no cigarettes/bidis/gutkha packets.

No bottles of alcohol or liquor.

No packets of eatables or water bottles.

These things have been deemed unlawful andwill not be accepted inside the parade venue, so please don’t carry them.

Cameras, Laptop/Tablets

It has also been notified that no professional cameras, drones, tablets, laptops or any electronic devices will be permitted within the premises of the Republic Day parade.

Even personal belongings like power banks, chargers, Bluetooth speakers, etc. should not be carried into the parade venue. Spectators can carry their mobile phones but no additional accessories will be allowed with them.

Large Bags/Purse/Backpacks

Large bags, suitcases, laptop bags, and backpacks will not be allowed inside the parade venue. This has been decided so that entry and security checking of spectators can be done quickly with minimum queueing.

Toy Guns/Pen Guns

Toy guns, pen guns, or any mock weaponry will not be allowed inside.

Anything that is deemed inappropriate by the authorities will not be allowed inside the venue.

Tips for Visitors

All spectators are advised to reach early, keep an eye out for signboards directing you towards your entrance, and be respectful to the security personnel stationed at every gate.

If you have been given a pass to attend the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, ensure that you go through the rules written on them once again.

Let’s all come together to make the parade a spectacular celebration!

