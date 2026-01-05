Home

News

Republic Day 2026 parade ticket sales begin from THIS date: Find direct link, prices, timings, offline counters details here

Republic Day 2026 parade ticket sales begin from THIS date: Find direct link, prices, timings, offline counters’ details here

The offline counters for tickets will be accessible between January 5 and January 14 in six different locations in New Delhi. Scroll down to see the locations.

Republic Day 2026 parade ticket sales begin from THIS date: Find direct link, prices, timings, offline counters' details here

The parade for Republic Day 2026 is to take place on January 26, and the tickets for the event are already live. The tickets for the main day’s parade, dress rehearsal, and beating retreat event went live on January 5, i.e., Monday. However, the dress rehearsal is scheduled for January 28 and the beating retreat for January 29. The prices of tickets vary for different events. The tickets will be available for booking in both online (Aamantran) and offline modes (counters). The offline booking of tickets can be done through six offline counters in New Delhi between January 5 and January 14. Here, we take you through the complete details about the tickets across online and offline modes.

Tickets for the Republic Day 2026

The tickets for Republic Day 2026 are available across both online and offline modes. The parade for Republic Day 2026 is valued at Rs. 20 and Rs. 100. The tickets went live on January 5 at 9 AM and are expected to be available until the quota is complete. On the other hand, the tickets for the full dress rehearsal treat are valued at Rs. 20, and the event is scheduled to take place on January 28. The beating retreat ceremony will happen on January 29, and the tickets will be valued at Rs. 100.

Locations of offline ticket counters

The offline counters for tickets will also be accessible between January 5 and January 14 in six different locations in New Delhi. The locations are:

Sena Bhawan (near gate number 5 inside the boundary wall)

Shastri Bhawan (near gate number 3 inside the boundary wall)

Jantar Mantar (main gate inside the boundary wall)

Parliament House (reception)

Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D block, near gate number 3 and 4)

Kashmere Gate Metro Station (concourse level, near gate number 8)

The timing of the ticket availability at the offline counters will be from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Online tickets for Republic Day 2026

The tickets for Republic Day 2026 in online mode are available on the portal, Aamantran, i.e., www.aamantran.mod.gov.in

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.