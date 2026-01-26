Republic Day 2026 Weather Update: Will it rain in Delhi today? Sky likely to remain partly cloudy, IMD predicts downpour on…

Home

The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day. Light rainfall is expected along with strong, gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour.

New Delhi: Icy winds have intensified the cold in Delhi again, but the weather is unlikely to pose any problems on Republic Day. According to the reports, light to moderate fog will prevail in the morning. The sky will remain partly cloudy during the day, with chances of sunshine. The sky is likely to become completely overcast by evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 20°C and 5.0°C respectively.

However, it is important to note that on Tuesday, the weather is likely to change again due to the new western disturbance. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day. Light rainfall is expected along with strong, gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour.

Here are some of the key details:

The spell of rain accompanied by thunderclouds may continue.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert.

Due to this change in weather, temperatures are also likely to drop from Wednesday onward.

On Sunday, clouds kept moving in and out throughout the day along with strong winds, while bright sunshine was also visible.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.6°C, which is 0.9°C below normal.

The maximum temperature stood at 18.2°C, 2.1°C below normal. Humidity levels ranged between 90 percent and 47 percent. Palam was the coldest area in Delhi on Sunday, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.5°C and the maximum at 15.8°C.

