Republic Day: Delhi Police Beefs Up Security in National Capital, Deploys Around 8,000 Security Personnel

Republic Day: Delhi Police Beefs Up Security in National Capital, Deploys Around 8,000 Security Personnel

Before Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, around 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and equipped with advanced technology.

Representative Image

New Delhi: Delhi Police has beefed up security in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. According to the officials, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed in the city and security has been tightened with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance.

Multi-Layered Security Arrangements

As per the officials, “Security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance. Multiple ways of communicating have been established so that if one way fails, the other could be used.” Ahead of the Grand celebration of Republic Day at Kartavya Path, DCP Mahla has requested the general public not to carry small bag packs and bring children under 5 years old.

Indian Army has also deployed its snipers and has commenced conducting night patrols with various advanced technological equipment to safeguard the Line of Control in various sensitive areas such as Gurez, Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir.

Women-Centric Parade On This Republic Day

Major General Sumit Mehta on Tuesday mentioned that for the first time in Republic Day Parade, an all women tri-service contingent will take part, that will consist of women troops of the Army’s military police along with women from the Navy and Air Force.

The themes of the 75th Republic Day are Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka’. The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and travel from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path.

Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, the Delhi Area Commander, would lead the procession. Women from the Navy and Air Force and women from the Army’s military police will march in the parade as part of the first-ever all-women tri-services contingent, he added.

Major General Mehta stated that there will be a parade march by the French contingent, which consists of people of Indian and Nepali descent. They will be flown over by two French Rafale aircraft and a French refueling aircraft.

Key Highlights Of The Parade

“There would be a variety of new generation vehicles participating, such as special mobility vehicles, light specialty vehicles, and terrain vehicles. The flypast will feature participation from the ALH Dhruv Rudra and LCH Prachand. There will be 51 aircraft in the Indian Air Force flypast, comprising transports, helicopters, and fighters. There will be fifteen women on these planes,” he said.

The main attractions will be the Aahvan by blowing of Shankhs.

Republic Day celebrations will include French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest. The Republic Day procession has featured a French president as the primary guest for the past six times. The French contingent is participating in the parade for the second time as well.

Women are participating at a very high rate this year. This year, around 13,000 VIP visitors have also been invited to witness the parade.

In keeping with the government’s Jan Bhagidari agenda, the goal is to give people from all walks of life the chance to participate in the national event.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)