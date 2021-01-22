New Delhi: Keeping in mind the Republic Day parade dress rehearsal, the DMRC on Friday stated that that gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, DMRC said that the gates number 3, 4, and 5 of Central Secretariat and gate number 1 and 2 of Udyog Bhawan will remain closed up to 12 noon. Also Read - Republic Day Traffic Diversions in Delhi-Noida Route on January 22-23, 25-26 | Check Complete Details Here

However, an interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat. Also Read - Farmers' Tractor Rally on Republic Day: Centre Withdraws Plea After SC Says 'It's a Police Matter'

“In light of the Republic Day Parade dress rehearsal, gate number 3, 4 & 5 of Central Secretariat and gate number 1 & 2 of Udyog Bhawan will remain closed up to 12 PM on January 23. Interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said. Also Read - Man Collapses at Delhi Metro Station, CISF Jawan Saves His Life by Giving CPR | Watch Viral Video

It also stated that to allow for an easy commute during the Republic Day Parade dress rehearsal, gate number 1 shall be used for entry and gate number 2 for exit at Central Secretariat and gate number 3 shall be used for entry/exit at Udyog Bhawan till 12 PM on January 23.