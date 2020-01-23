New Delhi: The full dress rehearsal ahead of the Republic Day celebrations took place at Rajpath on Thursday and proceeded full throttle in Lutyens’ Delhi. People commuting in the national capital faced many traffic snarls in view of the dress rehearsal that began from Vijay Chowk at 9:50 AM.

Several roads were blocked and commuters faced difficulty travelling from one place to another. Commuters must note that they will face similar restrictions on January 26 as well when the actual parade takes place.

The new features at the #RepublicDay2020 parade include Dhanush 145 mm 52 caliber Howitzers which have been recently inducted into the Army. The Defence Research and Development Organisation will also showcase the Anti-Satellite Weapon System. https://t.co/wt7QIXCxL0 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Here’s how the dress rehearsals unfolded today:

1. Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed at Dhaula Kuan, Bhikaji Cama Place, ITO and Pragati Maidan area as the rehearsals proceeded towards Rajpath.

2. Earlier today, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory restricting traffic on the route from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort via Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg where the parade is set to take place on January 26.

3. No cross traffic was allowed on Rajpath from 11 PM on Wednesday, while on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg, traffic on both directions will be restricted from 5 AM on Sunday. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the rehearsal parade, the advisory said.

4. Metro services were available for commuters but entry and exit gates at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat stations were closed.

5. No heavy transport vehicles were allowed to enter the national capital region from 10 PM on Wednesday till the rehearsal concluded on Thursday afternoon. They were only allowed to ply between ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road from 7:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Thursday.

6. The dress rehearsals saw Jammu and Kashmir performing as a Union Territory in the Republic Day parade, after the Centre’s move on August 5 that scrapped Article 370 from the Constitution, and bifurcated the former state into two UTs.

7. Among the seven sister states, Assam and Meghalaya will be the only two states representing the Northeast in the parade. Notably, Meghalaya has prepared the replica of Umshiang double-decker living root bridge located in Nongriat in Cherrapunji to showcase how local people can build bridges from secondary roots of trees.

8. The cutting-edge technology and instruments used by the NDRF during rescue operations in flood-hit areas and Delhi’s Anaj Mandi inferno last year will also be showcased as part of its tableau during this Republic Day Parade. Meanwhile, women bikers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will woo visitors with gravity-defying bike stunts.

9. In this year’s Republic Day parade, two UNESCO world heritage sites – the Walled City of Jaipur and Gujarat’s iconic stepwell, Rani ki Vav, in Patan – along with the 550th anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev will be thematically showcased among the host of tableaux.

10. At the same time, Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), the oldest operating port in India, is expected to present its own tableau, becoming the first-ever port in maritime history to parade on Republic Day.