New Delhi: The Government of India has released a mobile application for all those who wish to watch the Republic Day Parade this year on the go. The app, launched by the Union Ministry of Defence, will not only live telecast the Order of March, Tableaux and other performances but also give live updates on route map and parking.

The app goes by the name of 'Republic Day Parade 2021' or 'RDP 2021' and is available on both – Android's Play Store and Apple Store.

Here's how you can download and use it:

> Go to Play Store or Apple Store and search for the app by the name as mentioned above.

> Install it and hit open.

> Once you launch the app, you will get a list of categories to choose from.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police, as well as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), has already issued an advisory regarding the commuting routes on January 26.

Detailing the plan for the tractor parade, Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) said the rally on Tuesday will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day celebrations conclude.

Besides, farmers will carry out a tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital on the three routes permitted, but on the condition that they will start only after the completion of the official parade on Rajpath.