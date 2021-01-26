Republic Day 2021: India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force in 1950. The chief attraction of the celebration, like every year, will be the grand Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital. The parade will begin at 10 am and will conclude around 11.30 am. Also Read - Burj Khalifa Lights up With Tricolour to Celebrate India's 72nd Republic Day

When And Where to Watch LIVE Telecast of R-Day Parade

Those who want to watch the parade can watch it at Rajpath. Besides this, news channels will also broadcast the parade live. The parade will also be live-streamed on official YouTube channels of Doordarshan as well as the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Click here to watch live-streaming of the parade on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel. Click here to watch live-streaming of the parade on PIB’s YouTube channel.

The grand parade is scheduled to start at 9 am with PM Modi visiting Amar Jawan Jyoti.

On Mobile App

The Government of India has released a mobile application, which will not only live telecast the Order of March, Tableaux and other performances but also give live updates on route map and parking.

Here’s how you can download and use it:

> Go to Play Store or Apple Store and search for the app by the name as mentioned above.

> Install it and hit open.

> Once you launch the app, you will get a list of categories to choose from.