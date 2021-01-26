New Delhi: Following the tradition of past years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday donned a bright vermillion bandhej headgear, a special paghdi (turban) all the way from Jamnagar along with his traditional kurta pyjama and jacket for the 72nd Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, Delhi. The Prime Minister’s turban was gifted by the royal family of Jam Saheb Maharaja Satrusailyasinhji Jadeja of the erstwhile Nawanagar state. Also Read - BREAKING NEWS January 28 LIVE Updates: 16 Parties to Boycott President's Address Tomorrow Over Farm Laws

Who are the royal family of Jamnagar?

Jamsaheb Maharaja Satrusailyasinhji Jadeja of Nawanagar, now known as Jamnagar in Gujarat is a former first-class Indian cricketer and the last person in the family to hold the title of Maharaja of Nawanagar. He is the son of HH Jamsahen Sri Digvijasinhji Ranjitsinhji. His family is the last of the royals in Jamnagar.

What is bandhej?

Bandhej is a special ‘tie and dye’ technique practised in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan. It is also known as Bandhni, Piliya and Chungidi in other dialects and languages.

Keeping up with Turban tradition

Every Republic Day and Independence Day since 2014, PM Modi has sported a different kind of turban, unusually bandhej, celebrating the traditional prints of India. Last year, Modi sported a saffron ‘bandhej‘ headgear with a long tail at the back on Republic Day.

In 2014, PM Modi donned a red Jodhpuri paghdi with a tail while on Independence day that year, the prime minister wore a colourful turban.