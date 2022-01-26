Republic Day 2022 LIVE Streaming: India’s military might, cultural diversity and varied unique initiatives will be displayed as the country is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day— the day its constitution came into force in 1950. The celebrations this year are special as India is in the 75th year of Independence – being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This year, the parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30 am, instead of 10 am, to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.Also Read - Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad To Be Conferred With Padma Bhushan

Here’s When And Where to Watch the LIVE Telecast of the R-Day Parade

Those who want to watch the parade can watch it at Rajpath. Besides this, news channels will also broadcast the parade live. The parade will also be live-streamed on official YouTube channels of Doordarshan as well as the Press Information Bureau (PIB). One can also watch it on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharati. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Olympian Neeraj Chopra Among This Year’s Param Vishisht Seva Medal Awardees

The grand parade is scheduled to start at 9 am with PM Modi visiting Amar Jawan Jyoti. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow. It will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command. Also Read - In A First, Republic Day Parade To Have Fly-Past Of 75 Aircraft, Display Of 10 Scrolls

Earlier last year, the Government of India had released a mobile application, which will not only live telecast the Order of March, Tableaux and other performances but also give live updates on route maps and parking.

Here’s how you can download and use it:

Go to Play Store or Apple Store and search for the app by the name as mentioned above. Install it and hit open. Once you launch the app, you will get a list of categories to choose from.

Buy Tickets to See Parade at Rajpath

If you want to see the parade at Rajpath, you can buy tickets from the following counters:-

Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)

Shastri Bhawan Counter (Near Gate 3)

Jamnagar House (Opp India Gate)

Pragati Maidan (Gate 1)

Parliament House Reception Office- Special Counter for Members of Parliament.

Owing to the COVID-19 situation, the Department has released a series of SOPs that visitors need to follow.

Visitors have to maintain social distance and wear masks at all times.

Tickets will only be granted to residents who provide a complete Vaccination Certificate.

Tickets will be given to those who produce a photo ID issued by the Central or State Government.

For reserved seats, people will have to pay Rs 500. Unreserved seats will cost Rs 100.