New Delhi: The Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year saw the “grandest and largest” flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft to mark the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations. Special arrangements were made to introduce the cockpit view and pilot view of the flypast. A total of 59 cameras and 160 personnel have been engaged for this cockpit coverage of the IAF’s flypast.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: India's Tokyo Olympics Heroes Come Together, Recite National Anthem | Watch
The flypast began with the ‘Dhwaj’ formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by ‘Rudra’ and ‘Rahat’ formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively. Vintage, as well as modern jets and helicopters like the Indian Navy’s MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft, Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mi-17, Sarang, Apache and Dakota, displayed various formations, including Vinaash, Tangail, Rahat, Meghna, Eklavya, Rudra, Trishul, Tiranga, Vijay and Amrit. Aircraft from the army, navy and air force participated in the majestic display. Also Read - Jai Hind Writes Jonty Rhodes, Thanks PM Modi And Says His Whole Family Celebrates Republic Day With India
Also Read - Republic Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi's Personal Message to Chris Gayle On India's 73rd Republic Day
This year the viewers could also see the cockpit of the aircraft on the screens at the parade venue as well as during the broadcast. The flypast included Tangail formation which saw one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This was a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War.
There was also a Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s.
The Baaz formation comprises a Rafale, two Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Si-30 Mi.
The parade started at 10:30 am at Rajpath, half an hour later than usual for better visibility. Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India’s fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.