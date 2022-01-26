New Delhi: The Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year saw the “grandest and largest” flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft to mark the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations. Special arrangements were made to introduce the cockpit view and pilot view of the flypast. A total of 59 cameras and 160 personnel have been engaged for this cockpit coverage of the IAF’s flypast.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: India's Tokyo Olympics Heroes Come Together, Recite National Anthem | Watch

The flypast began with the ‘Dhwaj’ formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by ‘Rudra’ and ‘Rahat’ formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively. Vintage, as well as modern jets and helicopters like the Indian Navy’s MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft, Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mi-17, Sarang, Apache and Dakota, displayed various formations, including Vinaash, Tangail, Rahat, Meghna, Eklavya, Rudra, Trishul, Tiranga, Vijay and Amrit. Aircraft from the army, navy and air force participated in the majestic display. Also Read - Jai Hind Writes Jonty Rhodes, Thanks PM Modi And Says His Whole Family Celebrates Republic Day With India

#Amrit formation comprises of 17 Jaguar ac making a figure of 75 is led by Gp Capt Avinash Singh, Gp Capt Gourav Arjariya, Wg Cdr Sandeep Jain, Gp Capt NP Verma, Wg Cdr Prakhar, Wg Cdr Rohit Rai, Wg Cdr Siddartha, Wg Cdr Ankush Tomar & Wg Cdr Pawar. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/OiEtRFcLat — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

This year the viewers could also see the cockpit of the aircraft on the screens at the parade venue as well as during the broadcast. The flypast included Tangail formation which saw one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This was a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War.

The cockpit view of #Tangail formation comprising one Dakota ac in lead with two Dornier ac in echelon flying in Vic' formation. The formation flying at 300m AOL over the water channel North of Rajpath. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/JP3fLrdOL6 — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

There was also a Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s.

The cockpit view of #Meghna formation comprising CH-47 Chinook ac in lead and four Mi-17 1V ac in echelon, flying in five ac 'Arrowhead' formation. The formation flying at 80m AOL over water channel North of Rajpath. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/TDnwaQOJzh — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

The Baaz formation comprises a Rafale, two Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Si-30 Mi.

Cockpit view of #Baaz formation comprising 1 Rafale, 2 Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Su-30 MI ac in seven ac 'Arrowhead' formation flying at 300m AOL. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/53JEpxscgV — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

The cockpit view of #Eklavya formation comprising one Mi-35 ac in lead with four Apache helicopters in echelon flying in five ac 'Arrowhead" formation. The formation is flying at 60m AOL over the water channel North of Rajpath. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/Ux7zZdCZ2R — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

Cockpit view of #Varuna formation comprising 1 P8i ac with 2 MiG-29K ac in echelon flying in Vic formation at 360 AOL behind Trishul formation.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/yDGHMooWox — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

The parade started at 10:30 am at Rajpath, half an hour later than usual for better visibility. Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India’s fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.