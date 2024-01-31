Republic Day Parade 2024: Best Marching Contingents And Tableaux Awarded, Check Winners Here

An online poll was conducted by MyGov for the citizens to vote for their favourite Tableaux from States/UTs, Ministries/Departments, and the Marching contingents.

Republic Day Parade 2024: Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday gave away the best marching contingents and tableaux awards for the Republic Day Parade. He announced separate results, one by a panel of judges and the other through an online public vote conducted by MyGov.

Three panels of judges were appointed to assess the performance of Marching Contingents from three Services, Marching Contingents from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other auxiliary forces, and tableaux from various States/Union Territories and Ministries/Departments.

Based on the assessment of the panels, the results are as under:

Best Marching Contingent among the three services – Sikh Regiment Contingent

Best Marching Contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces – Delhi Police Women Marching Contingent

Best three Tableaux (States/UTs):

First – Odisha (Woman Empowerment in Viksit Bharat)

Second – Gujrat (Dhordo : A Global Icon Of Gujarat’s Border Tourism)

Third – Tamil Nadu (Kudavolai System in ancient Tamil Nadu – Mother of Democracy)

Best Tableau (Ministries/Departments) – Ministry of Culture – (Bharat : Mother of Democracy)

Special Prize – Central Public Works Department (Central Vista -Viksit Bharat Ka Pratibimb)

Special memento to ‘Vande Bharatam’ – Dance Group

In addition to the panel of judges, a web page was created on MyGov platform for online registration of citizens for watching the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony 2024 online. An online poll was conducted by MyGov for the citizens to vote for their favourite Tableaux from States/UTs and Ministries/Departments as also amongst the Marching contingents to select the best amongst popular choice category. The online poll for the popular choice was conducted between January 25-27, 2024 on MyGov web page.

The results are:

Best Marching Contingent among the three services – Rajputana Rifles Regimental Marching Contingent

Best Marching Contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces – CRPF Woman Marching Contingent

Best three Tableaux (States/UTs):

First – Gujrat (Dhordo : A Global Icon Of Gujarat’s Border Tourism)

Second – Uttar Pradesh (Viksit Bharat Samradh Virasat)

Third – Andhra Pradesh (Transforming School Education in Andhra Pradesh – Making Students Globally Competitive)

Best Tableau (Central Ministries/Departments) – Vibrant Villages (Ministry of Home Affairs)

