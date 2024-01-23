Home

News

Republic Day Parade 2024: How To Buy Tickets Online And Offline; Check Prices And Step-By-Step Process

Republic Day Parade 2024: How To Buy Tickets Online And Offline; Check Prices And Step-By-Step Process

Ahead of the Republic Day 2024, know the price and full step-by-step process of buying the tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2024, both online and offline.

Republic Day Parade In Delhi

New Delhi: India has not yet finished celebrating the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, held in Ayodhya on January 22 and the next celebration is already coming up. We are talking about the country’s 75th Republic Day which will be celebrated on January 26. One of the most awaited days of the year, Republic Day 2024 will be celebrated with the Republic Day Parade 2024 which will take place at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi and will go on till the Red Fort. Ahead of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, take a look at the step-by-step process that one must follow to book the tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2024, both in offline and in online mode..

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.