Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch It Online – Details Here

If you are unable to go and physically watch the Republic Day Parade 2024 in New Delhi, know how to watch it live online. Check all live streaming details..

Republic Day Parade (Representative Image)

New Delhi: India is gearing up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. The Republic Day is monumental has it highlights India as a ‘Democratic Republic’ and how for the nation, the ‘Constitution of India‘ is the highest law of the land. It was on January 26, 1950 that the Constitution was formally adopted by India. The biggest celebration on Republic Day, is the Republic Day Parade, held at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The parade this year will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers and other such dignitaries. The Republic Day Parade 2024 Chief Guest is Emmanuel Macron, President of France. While a lot of people, like each year will be buying tickets to attend the parade in person, those who cannot, will also be able to participate live, by watching it on their respective electronic devices. Read to know how to live stream Republic Day Parade 2024 or when and how to watch Republic Day Parade online..

