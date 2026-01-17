Home

Republic Day Parade 2026 rehearsals: Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory on traffic restrictions, crucial places, dates, timings in detail

In its advisory, the traffic police urged commuters to strictly follow traffic signage and the directions issued by on-ground traffic personnel.

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory announcing temporary restrictions in parts of central Delhi in view of special traffic arrangements for rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade.

The restrictions, which began on Saturday, 17 January 2026, will also be in force on January 19, 20 and 21 to facilitate the smooth and uninterrupted movement of parade contingents along Kartavya Path.

Traffic restrictions daily from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm

According to the advisory shared by the Delhi Traffic Police on social media platform X, traffic restrictions will be implemented daily from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm during the rehearsal days. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys and avoid certain stretches in and around Kartavya Path during the specified hours to prevent inconvenience and congestion.

Routes that will be affected

The stretches that will be affected and should be avoided include Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg Crossing, Janpath Crossing, Mansingh Road Crossing, and the C-Hexagon area. These locations are key junctions in Lutyens’ Delhi and witness heavy vehicular movement, particularly during office hours, making traffic management crucial during the rehearsal period.

Advisory to commuters

In its advisory, the traffic police urged commuters to strictly follow traffic signage and the directions issued by on-ground traffic personnel. Motorists have also been encouraged to use alternative routes suggested by the police for smoother travel and to allow rehearsal activities to proceed without disruption.

The Republic Day Parade rehearsals involve the movement of large contingents from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, police units and cultural performers, along with heavy vehicles and equipment. As a result, traffic restrictions are routinely imposed in the national capital ahead of January 26 each year to ensure security and logistical coordination.

Delhi Traffic Police request public to remain patient and cooperative

Authorities have emphasised that these arrangements are temporary and necessary to ensure the successful conduct of rehearsals ahead of the national event. The Delhi Traffic Police have further requested the public to remain patient and cooperative during the restriction period.

Commuters have been advised to stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels for real-time information, updates on traffic diversions, and any changes to the schedule. Regular advisories are expected to be issued as Republic Day approaches, and additional full-dress rehearsals and security arrangements are put in place.

