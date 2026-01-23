Home

News

Republic Day 2026 parade to showcase S-400 air defence system that played key role in Operation Sindoor

Republic Day 2026 parade to showcase S-400 air defence system that played key role in ‘Operation Sindoor’

India’s Republic Day parade will showcase the S-400 air defence system, highlighting Operation Sindoor, tri-services synergy, and India’s growing military strength before citizens and global observers on Kartavya Path Delhi.

Republic Day 2026: India will display the S-400 air defence missile system that successfully intercepted enemy aircraft during last year’s military conflict at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path this year. “The S-400 air defence system, which played a significant role last year during Operation Sindoor intercepting the enemy aircrafts that entered Indian Airspace violating our Sovereignty will be part of Defence Ministry’s tableau during the Republic Day Parade this year on January 26,” said an official statement.

Air Defence System Comes to Wheels This Republic Day

“The Tri-Services Tableau themed ‘Operation Sindoor’ commemorates the brave acts of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force during the intense military standoff of 2025,” said another official release.

“For the first time ever citizens can expect to see one of the world’s most lethal air defence missile system at the Saluting Base,” read the statement.

The S-400 Was Crucial in Intercepting Enemy Fighters Last Year

It was reported last year that India’s S-400 air defence missile system played a key role in intercepting enemy fighters who violated Indian airspace during Operation Sindoor. Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh had confirmed that “Several hostile aircraft were brought down” after they violated Indian airspace during the conflict last year.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It isn’t clear how many aircrafts the S-400 shot down last year but experts point out that India has displayed the S-400 during the Republic Day parade to send a strong message to neighbouring countries.

The Air Chief Marshal had also added that the S-400 played “a very crucial role” during last year’s airstrikes by enemy jets. The tableaux from various states and ministries will showcase India’s cultural diversity along with showcase themes that throw light upon the vision of the nation.

Thousands Join Parade This Year

Along with the tableaux, thousands of Armed Forces members will also take part in this year’s parade which will include a motorised column and a flypast showcasing aerobatics by Indian Airforce fighter jets.

There will be 30 tableaux that will include themes showcasing cultural heritage as well as national strength. India’s land-border will roll down the Kartavya Path in colourful array as India celebrates the 150th-year celebration of the national song ‘Vande Mataram.’

Themes for this year’s parade are: “Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram” and “Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat.” Several police personnel will also be deployed at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk as part of the security arrangements during the parade celebrations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.