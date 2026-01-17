Home

Republic Day Parade 2026: The theme this year, India’s military might, cultural diversity, and chief guest

(RDP/File)

New Delhi: The Republic Day Celebrations 2026 at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026, will be a unique blend of 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, India’s military might and cultural diversity. This was disclosed by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at a press conference in New Delhi on January 16, 2026.

Chief Guest for Republic Day Parade

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be the Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade (RDP) 2026.

150 years of Vande Mataram

150 years of Vande Mataram will be the theme of the parade. A series of paintings created by Tejendra Kumar Mitra in 1923, illustrating the verses of ‘Vande Mataram’ and published in the ‘Bande Mataram Album’ (1923), will be displayed as view-cutters along Kartavya Path during RDP 2026.

A banner depicting ‘वंदेमातरम्’ will be unveiled along with the release of rubber balloons at the conclusion of the parade.

Pan-India band performances on the theme ‘Vande Mataram’ will be organised from January 19 to 26, 2026, by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, and other CAPFs.

The invitation card/tickets for RDP–2026 has been designed on the theme of Vande Mataram.

Videos on Vande Mataram will be played on screen at Kartavya Path.

Phased Battle Array Display

The Indian Army will be represented by a Mounted Column of 61 Cavalry & Battle Array Formation (first time), seven marching contingents. HMRV (High Mobility Recce Veh – BFSR & ATGM) and Dhruv Heptr, T-90, Main Battle Tank Arjun, BMP-II & NAMIS-II Nag Missile System, IOC (Integrated Operational Centre), UGVs, ATV (All Terrain Veh), LSV (Light Strike Veh) with Trailer (Robotic Mules & UGV), Shaktiban, ATAGS and Dhanush, URLS and Brahmos, Akash & MRSAM, Drone Shakti and Glacier ATV will be the main attractions in the mechanized columns.

A total of seven marching contingents of the Army, including an animal contingent comprising Zansker ponies, Bacterian camel and dogs with Handlers Contingent, SCOUTS Contingent, RAJPUT Contingent, ASSAM Contingent, JAK LI Contingent, ARTY Contingent, BHAIRAV Contingent in ‘Uncha Kadam taal’ and Ladakh Scouts, will march post the saluting dais.

A total of 18 Marching Contingents and 13 bands will take part in the RDC-2026. The flypast will showcase Rafale, Su-30, P8i, C-295, Mig-29, Apache, LCH, ALH, Mi-17 in different formations.

Another highlight of the parade will be the veterans’ Tableau by the Indian Air Force. It will provide a glimpse of veterans’ contributions to the Nation.

Special Guests

Around 10,000 people from all walks of society have been invited to witness the RDP 2026 at Kartavya Path as Special Guests this year. People with exemplary work in connection with income and employment generation, technology, innovation, start-ups, Self Help Groups, and best performers under key government initiatives have been identified with the help of the departments concerned and invited to witness the ceremony.

