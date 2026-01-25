Home

Republic Day Parade 2026: Watch parade live on your mobile phones; Here’s how

Those who will not be present there can watch the live parade on their mobile phones.

(Image: ANI)

New Delhi: India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, and as is the tradition, this occasion will feature the world-famous Republic Day parade, which will commence from Kartavya Path, formerly Rajpath, in New Delhi. There is a piece of good news for those who, for whatever reason, cannot be able to watch the parade live on their TV sets. They can switch over to their mobile phones and watch the parade live on the go. Isn’t it amazing?

Republic Day parade highlights

The 77th Republic Day parade will highlight all aspects of India’s progress across the decades, which will include India’s industrial growth, technological advancements across different sectors, and, of course, India’s military might, which will include indigenous pieces of military hardware. The parade will start with the wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hoisting of national flag

After this, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will hoist the national flag in the presence of thousands of people in attendance who will be there to watch the saga unfold in person. The entire programme will be telecast live on television and several social media platforms like YouTube.

Those who will not be present there can watch the live parade on their mobile phones. Let’s find out the parade timings and other details.

Watch the parade live on your mobile phones

The Republic Day 2026 parade will be held on Monday, January 26. The parade will begin at 9:30 AM. Due to security checks and entry regulations, spectators attending the parade are advised to arrive early. The Republic Day parade will be broadcast live on several platforms so that the optimum number of people can watch it. The national broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast it live. Doordarshan’s YouTube channel will also stream it live along with All India Radio’s (AIR’s) YouTube channel, PIB, and MyGov’s YouTube channels.

Almost all news channels will also provide live coverage of the parade so that the maximum number of people across the world can watch it live. With this facility, almost everyone can watch and relish this majestic event. For this, you will require an internet connection.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.