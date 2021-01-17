New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police amped up security measures after it received intel inputs on the presence of some terrorist organisations that may carry out unwanted activities on January 26. Posters have been put up across the city to nab the wanted terrorists, the police said on Sunday. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Republic Day Parade Rehearsal

“We’ve inputs that some terrorist organisations including Khalistani outfits & Al-Qaeda may carry out unwanted activities (on Jan 26). Keeping this in mind, we have taken a few steps including putting up posters of wanted terrorists,” said Siddharth Jain, ACP Connaught Place, Delhi. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Haryana Women Gear up to Lead Tractor Parade on Republic Day

Moreover, the Delhi Police also decided to reduce the strength of the gathering to 25,000 as compared to a usual crowd of 1.5 lakh people at the Republic Day parade in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Boris Johnson Dials PM Modi, Expresses Regret For Calling Off Republic Day Visit Over Covid Crisis in UK

Strict COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and there will be a strict restriction of children under 15 years and adults above the age of 65 the ACP said.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava held a review meeting in which he also took stock of the arrangements at farmers’ agitation sites to maintain law and order in the national capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police has already issued a detailed advisory about elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of rehearsals of Republic Day Parade.

The rehearsals of Republic Day Parade will take place on January 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 from Vijay Chowk up to ‘C’ Hexagon, crossing on Rajpath, India Gate, officials said, adding that the stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain closed for traffic.