Republic Day Parade: UP’s Tableau Showcasing ‘Viksit Bharat-Samriddh Virasat’ Bags Second Prize

Uttar Pradesh's tableau, based on the theme 'Viksit Bharat-Samriddh Virasat', won second place in the 75th Republic Day parade.

Uttar Pradesh Tableau (Image: ANI)

Lucknow(ANI): Uttar Pradesh’s magnificent tableau based on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat-Samriddh Virasat’ bagged the second prize on the 75th Republic Day.

On Tuesday, Ajay Bhatt, the Minister of State for Defence, Government of India, presented the commendation letter and memento to Shishir, the Director of the Information and Public Relations Department of Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi.

Notably, twenty-five tableaux of 16 states and Union Territories, along with nine different ministries and departments, were displayed on January 26. It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh secured second place on the basis of people’s choice in this.

This tableau of Uttar Pradesh, adorned with the theme of the recently constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, captivated onlookers. It depicted a five-year-old Ramlala holding a bow.

The tableau showcased the magnificence of Sanatan Dharma and Mahakumbh, featuring sages. Additionally, it offered glimpses of Uttar Pradesh’s self-reliance, showcasing the Rapid Rail and BrahMos missile technology.

Uttar Pradesh has been honoured for the fifth consecutive year for its captivating tableau in the Republic Day parade. UP’s tableau got second prize in 2020, first prize in 2021 and 2022. The state received recognition for its tableau in the People’s Choice category in 2023, securing the second and third positions. Similarly, in 2024, UP’s tableau held the second position in the People’s Choice category, showcasing the state’s consistent excellence in the parade over the years. (ANI)

