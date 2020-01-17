New Delhi: As the rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade begins from Friday, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, traffic movements in the city will be hit. There will be restrictions on traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 AM to 12 noon till January 21.

Those travelling around North Block and South Block have been advised to take the following routes: From South Side: South Avenue-Dara Shikoh Road- Hukmi Mai Road- South Sunken Road through RP Bhawan and reach North/South Block.

Buses from south side headed for Central Secretariat shall be “curtailed at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakya Puri, Tyag Raj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Maulana Azad Road,” the advisory said.

Flying of hot air balloons, UAVs, para-gliders, para-motors are prohibited over the jurisdiction of NCT till February 9.