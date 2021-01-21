New Delhi: In view of the full-dress parade rehearsal for Republic Day which will be celebrated on January 26, route diversions have been put in place on January 22-23 and January 25-26 for heavy goods carriers on roads leading from Noida to Delhi. Also Read - Amid Cold Waves, Protesting Farmers Start Facility for Ironing Clothes at Singhu Border

According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police, the diversions will be in place from 10 pm on January 22 till 1.30 pm the next day and then on January 25 till January 26 for the same time duration.

Movement of heavy goods carriers towards Delhi will be completely banned from the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, the Kalindi Kunj route, while the Chilla border will remain out of use due to the ongoing farmers' protest there, it stated.

The movement of heavy carriers will remain banned via the alternative New Ashok Nagar and Kondli routes too during this diversion period, the police said.

There will be no restriction on light vehicles, however, during this period, the police added.

“In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Rajpath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic crossings at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 9 am to 12 pm on the rehearsal days. Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic,” LiveMint quoted Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal as saying.