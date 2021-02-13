New Delhi: Days after Deep Sidhu was taken into custody in connection with the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, the Punjabi actor-activist was taken to the historic monument as part of the investigation in the case. Besides, the officials also took another accused Iqbal Singh to the Red Fort to re-enact the scene. The duo was also taken to the route which they took on January 26 to reach the Red Fort. Also Read - Orders Must be Obeyed Immediately: Govt Mulls Arrest of Twitter Executives Over Non-compliance

Notably, Sidhu, the prime accused in the R-day violence case was arrested from Karnal bypass in connection on February 9 by Delhi Police Special Cell. He was sent to seven-day police custody by a city court after police alleged that Sidhu was one of the main instigators at the farmers’ parade on Republic Day. Also Read - Republic Day Violence: Delhi Court Sends Deep Sidhu to 7-Day Police Custody In connection with Red Fort Incident

26th January violence: Accused Iqbal Singh and Deep Sidhu being brought to the Red Fort, as a part of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/bSAyyVi4EM — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

What Happened During Interrogation

On Wednesday, during interrogation, Sidhu told police that he had no ‘bad intentions’ and went to the historic monument as everybody was going there. Sidhu, according to police, was a prominent player behind the January 26 incident.

On the first day of police remand, the focus of investigation remained on how Sidhu reached the Red Fort and his activities there on the day of the incident, a senior police officer said.

Initially, the actor denied being present at the Singhu border on January 25 but after the police presented evidence, he admitted that he was present at the farmers’ protest site but slept at a spot a bit away from there.

When questioned about his role in the flag hoisting incident at the fort, he denied his involvement and claimed that he did not gather or instigate the crowd, PTI quoted the officer as saying.

About January 26 Violence

Violence on Republic Day took place when tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on January 26 during their tractor parade to highlight their demand for repealing the new agri laws.

However, their parade dissolved into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India’s tricolour.

Thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where the Nishan Sahib flag was also hoisted.

A protestor was killed and over 500 police personnel were injured in the clashes.