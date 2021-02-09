New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday arrested Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case. Sidhu has been accused of instigating clashes at farmers’ parade on Republic Day. He was among those present when a group of farmers stormed the Red Fort and hoisted Nishan Sahib, a flag that was earlier seen as a Khalistan flag. Also Read - This Nation Has Rejoiced in Your Success, Please Tweet in Support of Our 'Anndaatas': AAP Leader Writes to Sachin Tendulkar

Who is Deep Sidhu?

Born in 1984 in Punjab's Muktsar district, Sidhu is a Punjabi actor and singer. He had studied law and was also a part of the Bar for a brief period before he won the Kingfisher Model Hunt award. His first Punjabi movie–Ramta Jogi– had released in 2015. But, he became popular in 2018 following the release of his movie Jora Das Numbria, wherein he played the lead role of a gangster.

Sidhu also worked for BJP MP Sunny Deol during his Gurdaspur election campaign in 2019. Sidhu has been associated with the farmers’ agitation for the last many months. Defending his action, Sidhu said “anger flares up” in a mass movement like this when the genuine rights of people are ignored.