New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested yet another accused in connection with the Republic Day violence case in the national capital. The accused, Ikbal Singh, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was nabbed from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night by the northern range of Delhi Police's Special Cell, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Singh's arrest was reported hours after the Special Cell had arrested actor-activist Deep Sidhu, a "prominent player" behind the violence at the Red Fort. Sidhu was arrested from Zirakpur area between Chandigarh and Ambala and was later sent to seven-day police custody.

Singh, 45, hails from Ludhiana. He along with Sidhu and others were part of the R-Day tractor rally that breached course and created ruckus in the national capital. His videos went viral on social media where he was purportedly heard threatening cops on duty and inciting protesters to go on a rampage.

Following the rampage, the Delhi Police announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each on Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh; and Rs 50,000 each on Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Ikbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the violence that saw at least one person die and several injured, including policemen.

Police will now probe where Ikbal Singh took shelter after January 26 and who all provided it. Those who provided shelter to him and others could also face legal action.

Another co-accused Sukhdev Singh was earlier arrested from Chandigarh. Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre’s new agriculture laws had clashed with the police during their tractor parade on January 26.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.