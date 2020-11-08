New Delhi: In a bid to foil an attempt to stage a protest by BJP leaders at Rajghat in support of Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, police on Sunday detained BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga. Also Read - PM Modi Visits LK Advani on His 93rd Birthday, Calls Him a 'Living Inspiration' to BJP Workers and Countrymen

The two leaders were taken away to Rajinder Nagar police station as they tried to stage a dharna near Mahtma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat this morning in support of the journalist who was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the 2018 abetment of suicide case of an interior designer.

Mishra said the protest was planned to support Goswami and against his arrest. He said, "It's a first in the country that not only a journalist has been arrested, his family members have also been booked just because he questioned the government. We are against this atrocity against Goswami committed by the Maharashtra government."

A senior police officer said four persons, including Mishra and Bagga, were detained as they tried to violate orders and insisted on holding a protest at Rajghat.

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday from his residence at Lower Parel in Mumbai for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in neighbouring Raigad district.

He was remanded in judicial custody till November 18 by a local court. Goswami is currently lodged at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison.

(With PTI Inputs)