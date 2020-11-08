New Delhi: Four days after Republic TV’s editor-in-chief and prime time anchor Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police, his wife and Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on Sunday issued a statement saying that the state and national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon her husband. Also Read - BJP Leaders Attempt to Hold Protest in Support of Arnab Goswami at Rajghat, Four Detained

She put out the statement appealing for his "immediate release" and lashing out at the Maharashtra government for its "human rights abuse and excesses". She wrote, "With Arnab publicly disclosing the threat to his life and the atrocities he is facing in custody, the law and order officers and the entire state and national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband."

Her statement came soon after Arnab Goswami said that he was not allowed to speak to lawyer while he was being moved to Taloja jail from Alibaug in a screened police van.

The official Twitter handle of the Republic Media Network tweeted a video, where Arnab said, “I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers, my life is under threat. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. At 6 o’clock, they woke me up, they said they will not let me speak to the lawyers. Please tell the people of the country, my life is under threat. My life is in danger, please tell the courts to help me. Tell the court that I have been beaten in jail.”

Earlier this morning, Arnab Goswami was shifted from Alibaug primary school, which has been converted into a makeshift prison in Maharashtra’s Raigad district because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kaushtubh Kurlekar, superintendent of police (SP), Taloja jail, said: “He will be kept for a few days in a quarantine centre inside the prison before he is shifted to the barrack.”

Arnab Goswami and was arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused. After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.

The sessions court at Alibaug will hear on November 9 the police’s plea challenging a magistrate’s order which denied them the custody of the senior journalist.

Read Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s full statement here:

“This morning my Editor-in-chief and husband, who has spent 4 nights in judicial custody, was being dragged and lugged by the Maharashtra Police in a blacked-out police van to Taloja Jail. He was repeatedly saying ‘my life is under threat’ but to no avail. He repeatedly said that the jailer assaulted him after he asked for access to his lawyers, which was shockingly denied. He detailed the assault being inflicted on him during this custody and pleaded, hands folded, to the Supreme Court of India for intervention and bail. An innocent man and journalist of decades of repute, a journalist doing his duty for the nation, has been assaulted, harassed and framed on fake charges. He has been thrown into jail with no reprieve. The state machinery has turned into a handmaiden for politically motivated aggression and the pillars of democracy cannot be spectators to the grave and brazen human rights abuses and state excesses deployed against a citizen in the state of Maharashtra by the state machinery.

In the state of Maharashtra, institutions meant to safeguard law and order have become violators and assaulters in uniform. Fundamental rights are being trampled upon, due process is witnessing an egregious breakdown and institutional integrity is endangered like never before. My husband, the Editor-in-Chief of the leading news network in the country, has become subject to assault, physical harm, illegal arrest and all of this despite being in clear public sight, has not been met with any intervention.

With Arnab publicly disclosing the threat to his life and the atrocities he is facing in custody, the law and order officers and the entire state and national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband.

I humbly appeal to the institutions that still hold truth to power and stand tall as a pillar of our great democracy to take note of the gross abuse and misuse of power at play to punish a journalist who demanded accountability. A precedent is being set today for our democracy. I turn to the great institutions with the hope that those in power will not remain blind or mute to the atrocity on one man, one citizen, one journalist, one news network and the free press at large, anymore.”