New Delhi: Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami filed his bail plea in Alibaug sessions court on Monday. Goswami filed his bail plea soon after the Bombay High Court refused to grant him interim bail and said that he can approach a lower court to seek bail. He has been remanded to judicial custody till November 18 by Alibaug Court Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle.

The High court refused bail to the senior journalist after he had filed a petition against the reopening of the 2018 abetment to suicide case against him and his arrest. The court had said that Arnab's right to approach for bail in a sessions court exists.

Earlier this morning, Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari spoke to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of Goswami. The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow Goswami's family to meet and speak to him.

On Sunday, the Raigad police shifted Goswami from an Alibaug school, where he was temporarily kept, to the Taloja Central Jail in the district. Goswami was lodged in the school premises since his arrest, as it serves as a Covid-19 isolation centre for prisoners.

Slamming the move to shift him, wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami claimed that her husband was “dragged and lugged by the Maharashtra Police in a blacked-out police van to Taloja Jail this morning”. She also put out a statement appealing for his “immediate release” and lashing out at the Maharashtra government for its “human rights abuse and excesses”. She wrote, “With Arnab publicly disclosing the threat to his life and the atrocities he is facing in custody, the law and order officers and the entire state and national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband.”

Arnab Goswami and was arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused. After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.