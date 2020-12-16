New Delhi: A magistrate court on Wednesday has granted bail to the Republic Media Network’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikas Khanchandani, who was arrested in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging case. Khanchandani who was arrested from his residence on Sunday, was granted bail on a cash surety of Rs. 50000 by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Esplanade in Mumbai, according to his lawyer Niteen Pradhan. Also Read - Mumbai Court Sends Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani to Jail in Rating Manipulation Case

The police began a probe into the alleged scam after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about rigging of TRP by some channels. TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers. Also Read - Fake TRP Scam Case: Mumbai Police Arrests Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani

The BARC engaged Hansa to install and maintain barometers which record TV viewership data at sample households. It was alleged that some of these families were being bribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP. Also Read - Arnab Goswami’s Plea Against Privilege Notice Adjourned for Two weeks by SC

In a charge sheet filed recently, the police alleged that an official of Hansa paid money to sample households to tune into Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie and Republic TV.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing. The police have so far arrested 13 people in connection with the case.

(With Agency Inputs)