Request all digital platforms to rethink on revenue sharing: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw delivers sharp message to online platforms

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has taken a strict stance on revenue sharing model of digital platforms saying that individual content creators must get their fair access of revenue.

New Delhi: At what he called a defining moment for the media industry worldwide, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a big statement regarding revenue sharing of digital content platforms. While speaking at the DNPA Conclave 2026, the Union Minister said that the concern is bigger than just revenue and digital platforms must ensure creators get a fair portion of earnings. Delivering a big message to digital platforms, Vaishnaw urged them to ensure fair sharing of revenue with those who create content on their platforms on a regular basis.

What Ashwini Vaishnaw said on revenue sharing with content creators?

“The platforms must also share revenue in a fair way with the people who are creating the content — whether it is news persons, conventional media, creators sitting in far-flung areas, influencers, professors or researchers,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said while highlighting the importance of revenue sharing with content creators.

“I request all platforms to rethink their negotiation policies. If voluntary action is not taken, many countries have already shown that legal pathways exist,” the Union Minister added.

What changes can be expected in IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) put forward proposed changes to the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 where the draft amendments are aimed at tackling growing concerns over deepfakes and misinformation created using artificial intelligence.

Watch video:

Ashwini Vaishnaw says: Platforms responsible for safety, consent mandatory for synthetic content#ashwinivaishnaw pic.twitter.com/N3mVgG9u34 — India.com (@indiacom) February 26, 2026

If approved, the new rules would require social media platforms to clearly identify and label content that has been generated or altered using synthetic tools.

What Union Minister Ashwini said on online safety of children and citizens?

“Platforms must take responsibility for the content that is hosted by them. The online safety of children and all citizens is the responsibility of the platforms,” Vaishnaw said, underlining that digital intermediaries have transformed into powerful media outlets.

Stressing that intellectual property must be respected and fairly compensated, Vaishnaw highlighted the fact that society’s progress lies in development of science, technology, arts and literature. The minister also added that digital platforms should ensure fair revenue sharing not just with news organisations but also with independent creators in remote areas, influencers, professors and researchers.

What creator friendly revenue sharing model would mean for you?

If digital content creating platform ease their revenue sharing strategy over time, individual content creators from far-flung areas of India will get their fair access of revenue on a legal basis.

