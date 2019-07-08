We request Mumbaikars to take precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of any emergency.”

Operations at the Mumbai airport were suspended for a brief period of time on Monday morning due to the downpour. Due to the suspension, the aerodrome operator was forced to divert some flights to the nearby airports, according to an official.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), has shared forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall (upto 200 mm) in the next 24 hours. We request Mumbaikars to take precautions & ensure safety. #Dial100 in case of any emergency. Take care Mumbai #MumbaiRains — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 8, 2019

“Runway operations at the Mumbai airport remained suspended for nearly 20 minutes on Monday morning due to heavy rains,” the official from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. Although the flight services were stopped at 9.12 AM till 9.31 AM, no flights were cancelled. The official added that three city-bound flights were diverted from Mumbai during the period.

Meanwhile, the Central Railways had tweeted earlier in the day, “Central Railway… Mumbai suburban services…. Main line, harbour, trans harbour, 4th corridor… All running inspite of unprecedented rains.”

Mumbai, a humble request, in times of crisis, especially on days when the city is braving heavy showers, the biggest service one could do is not to spread rumours & misinformation,especially not unverified videos Please restrain from creating panic & unrest with false information — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2019

Considering the heavy rainfall alert, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had reportedly asked its assistant engineers to stay back in their offices at night.

On June 28, Mumbai received the first heavy rainfall of the monsoon season after the weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the capital city of Maharashtra. Some of the areas where rainfall was recorded were Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and neighbouring places like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar.

The monsoon, which generally arrives in Mumbai on June 10 every year, was behind the schedule by more than two weeks, which is the longest such delay in the last ten years, IMD had said.