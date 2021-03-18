New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus when a number of states are under already strict restrictions, researchers for the first time have found traces of a “superbug” on the remote sandy beaches of India, which they say could lead to next pandemic. According to researchers, the superbug is a multidrug-resistant organism which is called C auris. Scientists have clear evidence of Candida auris because it can resist the main anti-fungal treatments. The study by the researchers was published in the journal mBio on Tuesday (March 16). According to the study, an expert warned that Covid-19 pandemic offered the “perfect conditions for widespread outbreaks” of C. auris. Also Read - Bengaluru Corona Cases: City at Tipping Point, Could See Surge of 1000 Infections a Day if People Don't Follow Norms, Warns Expert

According to updates, a team led by Dr Anuradha Chowdhary, at the University of Delhi, studied 48 samples of soil and water collected from eight natural sites around the Andaman Islands. They did the research on sandy beaches, rocky shores, tidal marshes, and mangrove swamps. During their study, the researchers isolated C. auris from two sites: a salt marsh wetland where virtually no people ever go, and a beach with more human activity.

During their research, they found that C. auris isolates from the beach were all multi-drug resistant and were more closely related to strains seen in hospitals compared with the isolates found in the marsh, Live Science quoted Chowdhary as saying in a statement.

Moreover, the researchers also observed that one isolate found in the marsh was not drug-resistant and grew more slowly at high temperatures compared with the other isolates, suggesting that this isolate could be a “wilder” strain of C. auris.

However, the research by the team does not prove that C. auris naturally lives on the Andaman Islands, or that it originated there. It’s possible that the superbug could have been introduced by people, particularly at the beach site that had more human activity, Live Science reported.

According to researchers, the infection from the superbug can show “no symptoms before turning into a fever and chills”. These symptoms won’t go away despite the use of medicines and can lead to death.

The researchers also added that the superbug C. auris survives on the skin before entering the body through wounds. Once it goes into the bloodstream, the superbug causes severe illness and can lead to sepsis — a condition that kills up to 11 million people a year globally, the World Health Organization has said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American health body, said the microbe can cause serious bloodstream infections, especially in patients who require catheters, feeding tubes or breathing tubes.

Can it cause next pandemic?

According to a report by Dr Donald Sheppard, a professor of microbiology at McGill University, Canada, in 2020, there is evidence C. auris is present in the UK because the fungus had been found in the foot ulcers of people with diabetes in London — which has also been reported in India. Moreover, there have been cases of the fungus emerging usually in people who have travelled to the UK from areas C. auris is more prevalent, with multiple introductions from Asia and Africa.