Ahmedabad: Refuting earlier claims that the virus will not spread through water, the researchers have found traces of novel coronavirus in water samples taken from the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. Collected by researchers of IIT, Gandhinagar, and Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of Environment Science, the virus was found in samples taken from the city's Kankria and Chandola lakes as well.

Speaking to India Today, Professor Manish Kumar of the Earth Sciences department in IIT, Gandhinagar, said that the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in lakes and rivers could lead to a dangerous state of affairs.

He also said that his team had collected the water samples once every week between September 3 and December 29, 2019. According to him, over 694 samples were collected from the Sabarmati river, 549 were taken from Chandola lake and 402 from Kankria lake.

Not just in Gujarat, but the researchers want similar tests to be conducted across the country to know whether the virus is found in water bodies elsewhere. According to their research, they said the virus could live in natural waters for too long.

Notably, Karnataka became the first state in the country to introduce a city sewage surveillance system in Bengaluru to identify potential Covid-19 clusters in water.

The development comes days after bodies of Covid-infected patients were found floating in the rivers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. As per local reports, more than 100 bodies were dumped into the river recently.