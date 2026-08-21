‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’: Delhi Police gives protest permit for Ramlila Maidan, protesters stick with Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police issued an NOC for a 500-person 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' protest at Ramlila Maidan, but demonstrators remain gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding to hold their rally there.

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Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA) (Image: X.com)

Reservation Hatao Andolan: In a significant national development weeks after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) party led protest ended in the national capital, a wave of protest has arisen across the country. In the heart of the dissenting protests, a “Reservation Hatao Andolan” is being organised in the national capital. In the latest development, the Delhi Police has reportedly given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a peaceful ‘anti-reservation’ protest. Here are all the key details you need to know about the “Reservation Hatao Andolan” being organised in the national capital.

According to an official communication issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, the NOC issued by Delhi Police allows a maximum of 500 people to gather at the Ramlila Maidan until 4 pm, with the police stating that it had “no objection” for the protest from “a law and order point of view”.

PUBLIC NOTICE The office bearers of Reservation Hatao Andolan have been intimated through this official communication. All are requested to adhere the lawful instructions and remain peaceful.@lokniwasdelhi#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/Z5vqaLdH8i — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 21, 2026

Security heightened at Jantar Mantar

Security has been heightened at Jantar Mantar here in view of a proposed protest against caste-based reservation, with additional police personnel deployed in the area. According to a report carried by PTI, some people gathered at the protest site in the morning, but they were immediately removed by the police as no permission had been granted for holding the demonstration.

The PTI report also said that security personnel have been deployed at key points around Jantar Mantar and barricades have been put in place to prevent any unauthorised gathering. Police personnel are also keeping a close watch on movement towards the protest site and are checking people entering the area, they added. The report also said the police are maintaining strict vigil and will not allow any gathering without prior permission.

The protest was called by “Reservation Hatao Andolan”, an Instagram-based page. The digital campaign subsequently called for a physical, anti-reservation protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

What RHA said on venue change?

“Permission was sought a month ago for Jantar Mantar. But on the day of the protest, at 12 noon suddenly the venue was changed to Ramleela Maidan and the number fixed at 500. You’re not changing the place, your attempt is to somehow limit the voice,” RHA wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies)